NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QRdKew. Columbus City Schools parents in limbo as union votes. No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old …. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture. Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak. With mask policy lifted,...
5,800 without power in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,800 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 5,623 customers without power as of 6:45 p.m. Most of those customers — 3,227 — are in […]
Columbus City Schools parents in limbo as union votes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents of Columbus City Schools students are watching and waiting to see what the teachers’ union’s next steps will be and what the first day of the 2022-23 school year will look like. The union, the Columbus Education Association, is expected to vote Sunday evening to either go on strike or […]
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
How the CEA strike could impact athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association still have not come to an agreement about contract negotiations. This leaves the possibility of a teacher strike still up in the air. The teachers will decide whether or not to strike on Sunday. This choice will not only affect daily learning but […]
Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus. The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun. NBC4 […]
canalwinchesterohio.gov
Response to Incident in Groveport
I am shocked to hear about the shooting that took place last night outside Groveport Madison High School during the football game versus Canal Winchester. I'm relieved to hear that all attendees are safe and no serious injuries occurred, but we know there will be long-lasting impacts from the trauma caused from such a scene. It's simply unacceptable. Thank you to the first responders, parents, coaches, and other community members that acted quickly to protect our children. To the students in attendance, the worried parents at home, and the community at large - my thoughts and prayers are with you. We will do everything we can to work with Canal Winchester Local School District and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office to ensure nothing like this happens in our community. This is our home, and we deserve to feel safe here.
NBC4 Columbus
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671 at this year’s Ohio State Fair. Unclaimed funds were returned to more than 800 claimants, according to a release. Nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth...
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in Ohio
Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the state capital offers fantastic Indian cuisine. They have some of the best chicken tikka masala and palak paneer in the area. You also can't go wrong with their lamb jalfrezi and murgh makhani (pieces of chicken breast cooked in a tandoor before being added to a creamy tomato and onion gravy). If you want some dessert, try the gulab jamun (sweet deep-fried balls made with milk powder, cheese, and flour; served with vanilla ice cream).
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
NBC4 Columbus
Galion police chief on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report. Football Friday Nite Week 1: New Albany at Marysville. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Westerville North at …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Olentangy vs. Westerville …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Aug. 19. Police...
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
NBC4 Columbus
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle. No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old …. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture. Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak...
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 19-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19 The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m. Columbus […]
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
