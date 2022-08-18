ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Pujols leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (68-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-65, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants

DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
ESPN

Colorado Rockies lose right-hander Antonio Senzatela for season with torn ACL

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, manager Bud Black said Friday. Senzatela was hurt during his start Thursday at St. Louis. He and first baseman Elehuris Montero were both racing toward Brendan Donovan's second-inning grounder when Senzatela broke toward first base in a sudden change of direction. His knee buckled and he fell to the ground, holding his leg in his hands and clearly in pain.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy