ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains pelt New Zealand, forcing hundreds to evacuate

By NICK PERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Heavy rain continued to pelt New Zealand on Thursday, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Residents in the northern part of North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and business to shutter.

The storm sunk at least one sailboat near Auckland and caused a home to slip down into a gully in the town of Tāhunanui.

About 230 homes in the town of Nelson were evacuated Wednesday and remained off-limits overnight after the Maitai River flooded. The military patrolled the area overnight.

Resident Robin Reichert told news outlet Stuff that she was “utterly shocked” when her street turned into a raging torrent.

“Within minutes it’s a river,” she said. “That’s how fast it happens.”

Another 160 homes in the town of Westport were also temporarily evacuated with residents later allowed to return.

Roads throughout the nation were closed due to flooding and landslides.

In the Buller region, Mayor Jamie Cleine told reporters that the rain had so far been lower than forecast but there was more rain on the way.

“Right across the district I believe we have got away relatively unscathed,” Cleine said. “A few people that did choose to self-evacuate last night have been told today that it’s reasonably safe, if they feel OK, to head back to their properties today to check them out while we have this lull.”

Cleine warned that more rain was forecast.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burned-out shells Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the boatyard in Mattapoisett engulfed in flames, with the fire apparently limited to buildings and boats on land. A firefighting vessel could be seen pulled up to the dock, getting as close as possible as it sprayed a jet of water onto one of the smoldering sailboats. “A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast,” Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR-TV. “Everything went up. I think we lost everything.” Price said he knew of one person who was injured, but did not elaborate.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Stormy Weather#Landslides#Pelt
The Associated Press

New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday. No one was injured among the six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99. The crash early Saturday was under investigation and both ships were anchored in the area, about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) off the coast of Wakayama prefecture, according to a Kushimoto Coast Guard official. Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, which initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy