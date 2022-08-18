ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 4

Jacqueline Williams
3d ago

Second time this happened this year here in Athens Al !! Very saddened so happy his parents got him back safely…. These workers must do better when it comes to other people children pay attention

Reply
3
creeker
3d ago

Woooow this same thing happened to us last year here in athens. Not a fun feeling waiting for your child to get off the bud and all the sudden it drives away and your child isn't there. NOTHING WAS DONE TO THE BUS DRIVER!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Special needs students and school buses

ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WAAY-TV

2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
MADISON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Bus Driver#Athens Elementary School
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part two

Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part three. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. Updated: 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy