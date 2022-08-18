Read full article on original website
Two men found in stolen car in mall lot arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, police found in the Beachwood Place mall parking lot , 26300 Cedar Road, two men sitting in a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. Police checked the vehicle’s license plate and became suspicious when the plate number did not match the vehicle registered with the number. A gun was also found in the car.
Parma Heights man arrested for driving with stolen temporary tags: Parma Police Blotter
On July 31, police observed a Dodge Durango on Ridge Road with temporary tags that came back as stolen. The Parma Heights driver was arrested for receiving stolen property. During an Aug. 2 traffic stop of a Mercedes C30 for a moving violation, police discovered a firearm and suspected felony drugs. The Solon driver was arrested and charged with a weapons offense and drug abuse.
Officers dispatched to same home three times in 24 hours on domestic violence calls, arrest mother of four: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cherokee Road. At 9:35 p.m. Aug. 17, police were dispatched on a call of a fight taking placer in the street on Cherokee Road. Dispatch also heard from a female who said her mother was attacking her and her siblings with a knife. The female,...
Cool theft of seven ceiling fans lands man in hot water: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Aug. 5, a Home Depot employee observed a customer stealing merchandise from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he saw a man steal seven ceiling fans valued at more than $1,180. The thief left the parking lot driving a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
Boy assaults his manager at pizza shop: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A Pizza Hut employee punched a manager and fled from the store Aug. 17. Responding officers caught the boy, 17, after a short foot chase. He was later released to his mother with charges of assault and obstructing official business pending in juvenile court. Traffic stop: Richmond Road. Upon a...
cleveland19.com
Rocky River dad drove drunk with 9-year-old son in car, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Rocky River dad was charged with OVI and child endangering after Fairview Park police said he drove drunk with his young son in the car. According to Fairview Park police, they first spotted the man’s vehicle stopping at a green light on Brookpark...
Woman calls police about stolen property, forgets to mention she’s carrying drugs: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug, 5, police were dispatched to the Valley York Apartments regarding the theft of a tarp and blanket from the York Road parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller. While it turned out that there was no theft -- the wind had simply blown the tarp and blanket away -- the resident ended up having an outstanding warrant.
Hangry women try to attack Wendy’s drive-thru employee: Solon Police Blotter
At 7:05 p.m. Aug. 20, a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee told police that she had been threatened by customers as she tended the drive-thru lane. The incident began when the employee told two women in an SUV to pull out of the line to wait for their order. The customers...
Feds charge man, who admitted to attempted carjacking in Streetsboro, carjackings in Solon, Cuyahoga Falls
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors have charged a Maple Heights man, who admitted to investigators he took part in armed carjackings in Cuyahoga Falls and Solon and an attempted carjacking in Streetsboro, all in a two-hour span, according to court records. Donteze Congress, 18, is charged in federal court in...
Woman falls victim to phony friend email scam: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A resident reported Aug. 16 that she was the victim of a scam after receiving an email she believed to be from a friend. She was led to believe that the friend needed a $200 Amazon gift card because her credit card was denied when trying to purchase one. She...
Drunk niece injures aunt in hit-skip incident: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Brecksville Road gas station after the report of a driver backing into a pole and leaving the scene. The caller said the driver and passenger were both drunk. An arriving officer came across the suspect’s red Ford Focus -- which had rear bumper damage consistent with the account -- near Short Stadium.
Residents argue about dog leash laws: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On July 26, police were dispatched to Meijer Park regarding an unleashed dog running around the Orchardview Avenue complex. An arriving officer located the caller, who said he was walking his leashed dog around the baseball field fence when another resident had an unleashed canine, which barked aggressively. The first...
Resident hurt after trying to kick unleashed, aggressive dog: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 3, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address about an incident involving a dog and a resident who fell and hit his head after the canine charged. An arriving officer talked to the victim, who said he was walking on the sidewalk when the dog came at him. That’s when he said he fell and injured his head, knee and elbow.
cleveland19.com
25-year-old sentenced to at least 22 years for deadly 2021 shooting in Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects linked to a 2021 fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood was sentenced on Wednesday morning. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday sentenced 25-year-old David Moore to a prison term of between 22 and 27 years. The Cuyahoga...
Richmond Heights looks to take guns from owners if used during an offense
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After a state law went into effect June 13 allowing most people 21 and older to carry a gun, even without a permit, the city is looking to take action that would have guns taken away from their owners if the weapons are used -- or intended to be used -- in the commission of an offense.
31-year-old man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Akron mother
A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested on the city's east side Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and killing a mother.
Man threatens to shoot employee after asked to leave store: South Euclid Police Blotter
Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon
SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Fundraiser for Cleveland officer paralyzed in crash
Fundraisers are being held to help a former Cleveland SWAT officer who was paralyzed two years ago while on duty.
