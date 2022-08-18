ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Two men found in stolen car in mall lot arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, police found in the Beachwood Place mall parking lot , 26300 Cedar Road, two men sitting in a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. Police checked the vehicle’s license plate and became suspicious when the plate number did not match the vehicle registered with the number. A gun was also found in the car.
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights man arrested for driving with stolen temporary tags: Parma Police Blotter

On July 31, police observed a Dodge Durango on Ridge Road with temporary tags that came back as stolen. The Parma Heights driver was arrested for receiving stolen property. During an Aug. 2 traffic stop of a Mercedes C30 for a moving violation, police discovered a firearm and suspected felony drugs. The Solon driver was arrested and charged with a weapons offense and drug abuse.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Beachwood#Police Blotter#Solon Police#Solon#Volvo S90#Kia
cleveland19.com

Rocky River dad drove drunk with 9-year-old son in car, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Rocky River dad was charged with OVI and child endangering after Fairview Park police said he drove drunk with his young son in the car. According to Fairview Park police, they first spotted the man’s vehicle stopping at a green light on Brookpark...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon

SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy