Antonio Gibson returning kicks in practice on Wednesday

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders had starting running back Antonio Gibson working with the first, second and third teams, in addition to working on special teams. Head coach Ron Rivera downplayed it, noting rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was doing the same.

This was newsworthy because Gibson, who had a fumbling problem last year, fumbled in Washington’s first preseason game. The turnover led to an easy Carolina touchdown. Meanwhile, Robinson shined in his first NFL action, showing his ability to run between the tackles and impact the passing game.

Would Tuesday’s “message” be a one-time thing for Gibson?

On Wednesday, Gibson worked with the punt and kick returners during practice. Does this mean Gibson is a legit threat to return punts or kicks?

Never say never, but this is likely part of the coaching staff’s plan to have Gibson realize he cannot continue to turn the ball over. Head coach Ron Rivera did remind everyone that Gibson returned kicks in college.

The leash will be shorter for Gibson in 2022 with Robinson on the roster, a luxury the Commanders didn’t have in 2021.

But if Gibson can turn things around, he’s too talented to sit on the bench for long.

