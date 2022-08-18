ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

cnyhomepage.com

SUNY Poly makes head coaching hires for baseball; women’s soccer programs

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – SUNY Poly Athletics had a busy day on Friday, announcing the hiring of head coaches for two of their programs, Jeff Hallenbeck for the women’s soccer team and Paul Ludden for baseball. Ludden will also serve as Assistant for Sports Communications. Paul Ludden will...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

New ballgame for longtime Fabius assistant coach after legislation

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josh Virgil has been an Assistant Coach in Fabius for over 20 years, coaching boys soccer, girls basketball, and baseball. For years, he has dreamed of being a head coach. Injuries from a car crash, however, prevented his plan from moving forward because he can’t physically perform CPR. This was a requirement for all high school head coaches in the state — until now.
FABIUS, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella

On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hamilton, NY
College Sports
City
Hamilton, NY
Hamilton, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse basketball has several intriguing lineup options

Syracuse’s roster looks completely different from last year. Three of five starters (Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider, Buddy Boeheim) have all moved on to professional careers, while the Orange added five incoming freshmen and a transfer. That leaves only two starters (Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard) from last year’s team. What...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Nicki Moore
petproductnews.com

CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Two New Directors Join Unity House

One Auburn non profit is welcoming two new directors to its ranks. Christopher Iven and Joanna Viggiano have joined Unity House of Cayuga County. Iven will be the group’s new chief advancement officer. His previous job experience includes being a media specialist for the US Census Bureau, regional executive director for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, and an editor for the Post-Standard.

