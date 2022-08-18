Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
SUNY Poly makes head coaching hires for baseball; women’s soccer programs
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – SUNY Poly Athletics had a busy day on Friday, announcing the hiring of head coaches for two of their programs, Jeff Hallenbeck for the women’s soccer team and Paul Ludden for baseball. Ludden will also serve as Assistant for Sports Communications. Paul Ludden will...
localsyr.com
New ballgame for longtime Fabius assistant coach after legislation
FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josh Virgil has been an Assistant Coach in Fabius for over 20 years, coaching boys soccer, girls basketball, and baseball. For years, he has dreamed of being a head coach. Injuries from a car crash, however, prevented his plan from moving forward because he can’t physically perform CPR. This was a requirement for all high school head coaches in the state — until now.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella
On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
Syracuse Basketball: Orange nixed from contention for 4-star point guard
Elmarko Jackson, a fast-rising point guard in the rising-senior class who was offered a scholarship from Syracuse basketball coaches this spring, has eliminated the Orange in his recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who has spoken highly of the ‘Cuse program and even noted in some prior interviews that he was...
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing stadium has rowdiest fans?
Cicero, N.Y. — When it comes to high school football, home-field advantage can go a long way in determining the outcome of the game. Whether it’s field conditions or raucous crowds, visiting teams are entering hostile territories and have to find a way to weather the storm. >>...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse basketball has several intriguing lineup options
Syracuse’s roster looks completely different from last year. Three of five starters (Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider, Buddy Boeheim) have all moved on to professional careers, while the Orange added five incoming freshmen and a transfer. That leaves only two starters (Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard) from last year’s team. What...
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
petproductnews.com
CountryMax Starts Construction on 19th Location
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun construction on its 19th location at 1651 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, N.Y. CountryMax is expanding the existing building’s footprint to approximately 26,000 square feet, which is in line with the retailer’s newer store models in Batavia, Oswego and Webster. The targeted opening is April 2023.
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
wxhc.com
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
FL Radio Group
Two New Directors Join Unity House
One Auburn non profit is welcoming two new directors to its ranks. Christopher Iven and Joanna Viggiano have joined Unity House of Cayuga County. Iven will be the group’s new chief advancement officer. His previous job experience includes being a media specialist for the US Census Bureau, regional executive director for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, and an editor for the Post-Standard.
