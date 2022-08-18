Read full article on original website
Related
Unique garage sale of school items Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
Ever want to feel small? Visit the giant rocking chair in this Illinois town
This small Illinois town is known for its oversized household objects. St. Louis has the Arch, and Casey has a giant rocking chair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
Victory over Violence: Kids gaining a hands-on learning experience through a car show
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman and her son are trying to make a change in the community through a car show. Conterrio Brown, one of the organizers, loved cars growing up and he wants to pass his passion down to others. On Saturday, they hosted their sixth annual show in Dodds Park in Champaign. […]
Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Lane closure shifting on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will enter a new phase this week as construction shifts from one lane to the other on Fourth Street. As part of the City of Champaign’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project, southbound Fourth has been closed to traffic between Armory Avenue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories
BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
WAND TV
As housing affordability falls nationwide, central Illinois holds relatively steady
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Housing affordability in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level since 1989. NBC News reports median home prices have eclipsed $400,000 for the first time. Surging home prices and mortgage rates have continued to climb rapidly, while income growth has crawled along at a much slower rate. Monthly mortgage payments have jumped 53.7 percent over the past year. Family incomes have only climbed 5.8 percent.
WAND TV
Air show returns to Mattoon
Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
U of I service workers push for fair contract
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois campus this week, they are doing so amidst a labor dispute that could impact them directly. The university’s service workers are pushing for a new contract to replace the current one that expires on Monday. They and their union been trying to negotiate […]
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
WAND TV
Danville mayor gets $20k raise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Comments / 0