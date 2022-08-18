ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Urbana, IL
Government
WCIA

Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
103.3 WKFR

Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10

I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodontists#Baptist Orthodontics#Dmd Ms Location#Crossing Ct#Huls Orthodontics
foxillinois.com

Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Lane closure shifting on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will enter a new phase this week as construction shifts from one lane to the other on Fourth Street. As part of the City of Champaign’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project, southbound Fourth has been closed to traffic between Armory Avenue […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Herald & Review

Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories

BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

As housing affordability falls nationwide, central Illinois holds relatively steady

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Housing affordability in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level since 1989. NBC News reports median home prices have eclipsed $400,000 for the first time. Surging home prices and mortgage rates have continued to climb rapidly, while income growth has crawled along at a much slower rate. Monthly mortgage payments have jumped 53.7 percent over the past year. Family incomes have only climbed 5.8 percent.
WAND TV

Air show returns to Mattoon

Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Water Circus coming to Champaign this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I service workers push for fair contract

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois campus this week, they are doing so amidst a labor dispute that could impact them directly. The university’s service workers are pushing for a new contract to replace the current one that expires on Monday. They and their union been trying to negotiate […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department responds to fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Danville mayor gets $20k raise

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy