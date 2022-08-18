Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Four Firearms and Arrest Four Males on Weapons Charges
At about 7:06 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made on-site firearm arrests Daishawn Brown,33, of Eliot, Maine, and three juvenile males (two 15 years of age and one 17 years of age), in the area of 427 Cummings Highway (Oaklawn Cemetery) in Roslindale.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison, facing deportation, after possessing nearly two kilograms of cocaine, fake driver’s license
PROVIDENCE – A Dominican national, who was detained moments after he claimed a package containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, was sentenced on Tuesday to sixteen months in federal custody and faces deportation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Robinson Padilla-Rosario, 38,...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
universalhub.com
Man sought as South Station upskirter
Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
ABC6.com
Attorney for man charged with assaulting John DePetro says his client has become ‘target’ of the radio host
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The attorney representing the man accused of assaulting Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro said his client has become a “target” of the radio host. Attorney John Calcagni acknowledged his Mark Perkins was a person of interest in the missing person...
universalhub.com
West Roxbury man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound winds up arrested for the five ghost guns and seven magazines police found at his home, DA says
A West Roxbury man had bail set at $25,000 at his arraignment today on gun and drug charges for the five illegal guns, seven high-capacity magazines, bullets and "white powder" police found in his home after he showed up at the West Roxbury VA hospital Monday with a gunshot wound to his hand, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
ABC6.com
Randolph police find missing man
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
Woman to serve up to 15 years in prison for deadly Attleboro stabbing
Prosecutors said the stabbing stemmed from a fight over stolen money and drugs at an apartment on Leroy Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts
Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton woman facing up to 20 years in prison on federal drug dealing charges
BOSTON – A Taunton woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to cocaine possession charges. Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Aug. 22, 2023, when Ambers is set to complete the Court-run RISE (Repair, Invest, Succeed, Emerge) Program. Ambers was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020.
Springfield native and Latin King gang leader Michael Cecchetelli sentenced to 4 years for racketeering in secret sentencing hearing
BOSTON - He admitted ordering murders and assaults on rival gang members and suspected traitors in his midst. He admitted to drug trafficking and racketeering for one of the most violent and pervasive street gangs in the country. But, Latin King gang leader and Springfield native Michael Cecchetelli was sentenced...
Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge
A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
