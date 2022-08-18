Read full article on original website
14news.com
Dispatch: Power restored after city-wide power outage in Tell City
TELL CITY., Ind. (WFIE) - Residents in Tell City were without power Sunday morning. Dispatch says they experienced a city-wide power outage. We’re told that happened around 6:30 and was caused by a lightning strike. Dispatch says power has since been restored.
KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Wave 3
WLKY.com
Oldham County denies gun range application after residents share concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County government officials heard neighbors concerns about a proposed gun range and denied the company's application. Dozen of people for and against the proposed sporting range in Westport spoke during an hourslong meeting of the Oldham County board of adjustments Thursday night. Developers wanted to...
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
wdrb.com
Fire hydrants in Mt. Washington are receiving color-coded paint. Here's why
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green, orange or red paint. There's a reason for that, officials said this week. The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many...
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
wdrb.com
9 people arrested after 'noise-making devices' cause panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Nine people were arrested, six of them minors, after an incident that caused the state...
Wave 3
