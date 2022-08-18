ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County denies gun range application after residents share concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County government officials heard neighbors concerns about a proposed gun range and denied the company's application. Dozen of people for and against the proposed sporting range in Westport spoke during an hourslong meeting of the Oldham County board of adjustments Thursday night. Developers wanted to...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY

