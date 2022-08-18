ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man sought as South Station upskirter

Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
BOSTON, MA
Two shot in area of Hoyt Field in Cambridge

Cambridge Police report two people were shot in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital, one with serious injuries, police say. Both victims, one 18, the other 19, are now in stable condition, police say. Police report they are...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
West Roxbury man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound winds up arrested for the five ghost guns and seven magazines police found at his home, DA says

A West Roxbury man had bail set at $25,000 at his arraignment today on gun and drug charges for the five illegal guns, seven high-capacity magazines, bullets and "white powder" police found in his home after he showed up at the West Roxbury VA hospital Monday with a gunshot wound to his hand, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
MBTA resumes E Line trolley service

The T announced today it's started running trains again between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after work to replace tracks and to add equipment that, when turned on, should help keep trolleys from crashing into each other. On Monday, the T will shut the Green Line north of Haymarket, partly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston was very shouty this week

Maybe it was the Orange Line, or the return of the heat, or just general Boston agita, but this week saw an explosion of Greater Boston-shouting woman memes. Here are some:
BOSTON, MA

