Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO