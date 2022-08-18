ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
The Detroit Free Press

High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
Axios Detroit

Searching for the strangest billboards in Detroit

This PG-13 Motor City Casino ad on 6 Mile is probably Detroit's weirdest billboard right now. Photo: Samuel Robinson/AxiosThe Motor City has been home to some unusual billboards over the years.Most are advertisements, others social statements.Driving the news: After Sam pointed out an odd Motor City Casino ad, we knew there were more and decided to round them up. We drove around Detroit and collected photos of some that caught our eye, or just made us go ... huh? Flashback: Billboards, the intersection of art and advertising, have been around in the U.S. since the 1860s. The earliest...
Detroit News

Tickets on sale now for 'Hamilton' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

If you want to be in the room where it happens, now's your chance to see the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" when it returns to Detroit this fall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the public to see the iconic musical, which hits the Fisher Theatre stage for a three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169; customers will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets each.
Detroit News

At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild

Pontiac — With Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" playing in the background, auto aficionados trekked around M1 Concourse Friday afternoon to kick off a weekend of celebrating Motor City iron. The Woodward Dream Show at the 87-acre Pontiac race facility features more than 850 classic cars, hot rods and other...
Detroit News

Society: Fash Bash at DIA goes on despite the rain

“This is not quite the way we had this planned,” exclaimed Nina Sapp, senior VP and chief development officer at the Detroit Institute of Arts, as she greeted guests in the rain at Fash Bash 2022 Thursday. Apparently, though, the rain meant nothing to the 600 fashionable attendees, because the DIA and Neiman Marcus still delivered a top-notch social event.
MetroTimes

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
