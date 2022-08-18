Read full article on original website
MetroTimes
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
A rare look inside the city of Detroit's classic car collection
7 Action News had the unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of Detroit’s own car collection featuring rare vehicles from the past 125 years.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus...
High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store
Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
Searching for the strangest billboards in Detroit
This PG-13 Motor City Casino ad on 6 Mile is probably Detroit's weirdest billboard right now. Photo: Samuel Robinson/AxiosThe Motor City has been home to some unusual billboards over the years.Most are advertisements, others social statements.Driving the news: After Sam pointed out an odd Motor City Casino ad, we knew there were more and decided to round them up. We drove around Detroit and collected photos of some that caught our eye, or just made us go ... huh? Flashback: Billboards, the intersection of art and advertising, have been around in the U.S. since the 1860s. The earliest...
Detroit News
Tickets on sale now for 'Hamilton' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre
If you want to be in the room where it happens, now's your chance to see the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" when it returns to Detroit this fall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the public to see the iconic musical, which hits the Fisher Theatre stage for a three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169; customers will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets each.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
Detroit News
At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild
Pontiac — With Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" playing in the background, auto aficionados trekked around M1 Concourse Friday afternoon to kick off a weekend of celebrating Motor City iron. The Woodward Dream Show at the 87-acre Pontiac race facility features more than 850 classic cars, hot rods and other...
Detroit News
Society: Fash Bash at DIA goes on despite the rain
“This is not quite the way we had this planned,” exclaimed Nina Sapp, senior VP and chief development officer at the Detroit Institute of Arts, as she greeted guests in the rain at Fash Bash 2022 Thursday. Apparently, though, the rain meant nothing to the 600 fashionable attendees, because the DIA and Neiman Marcus still delivered a top-notch social event.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
