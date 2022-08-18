ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood

By Derick Garcia
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market.

Former top performers revisited; evidence of roaches, flies, floor tiles

Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report signed by an employee states “24 hours to clean dumpster and sidewalk. Last warning on having trash and a dirty area outside dumpster.”

Employees made multiple calls to the owner, Hector, but told the Food Patrol, they could not make it due to a meeting. Two employees named Beto and Daisy saw the report and photos. Beto explained the dumpster had a hole and it was not only their fault because other businesses use the dumpster too.

A neighbor filed a complaint with the city and is happy the Food Patrol is holding the meat market accountable.

Church’s Chicken on 4395 Frontage Road is this week’s Top Performer. Their July 11 health inspection score was 100. The inspector wrote, “Great Job! Very clean.”

Food 4 Thought returns with flies and a royal reward

This is General Manager Evelyn Gonzalez’s first Top Performer sticker, “it means a lot,” the hard-working mom said while holding back emotion, “It feels great. You know, my team was very proud.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

