ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Place your bets! Washington Commanders get approval for sports betting

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNUvz_0hLSFefq00

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans likely will have something else to do while they watch the Washington Commanders play at FedEx Field.

The team is set to become the second NFL franchise to offer sports betting at its stadium.

Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission in awarded a sports wagering facility license to a company whose sole owner is Daniel Snyder, the majority owner of the Commanders.

The decision follows similar approval last week from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency.

The Commanders said in an email statement they are grateful for the opportunity, and are “looking forward to revealing more about our plans to stakeholders and fans alike in the weeks ahead.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement.

“That’s cool,” said a man who only identified himself as Shorty. “Everybody else is doing it. We might as well fall in sync with it.”

“I’m not a betting man. But that’s not my incentive for going,” said Tyronne, another fan who also only gave his first name. “I go because I’m supportive of any team. Any team that comes out of the metropolitan area, I’m supportive of it.”

Sports betting is big business. Legalsportsbetting.com estimates gamblers across the country bet at least $150 billion annually.

But gambling at the stadium may not attract more fans to the seats.

“It’s not just going because of the betting,” said Rickey Summerour. “It’s if they’re winning. It’s all about winning.”

Where the Commanders are concerned, fans said that’s not a sure bet.

Nationals Park became the first major league baseball stadium to house a sportsbook when that opened in January 2021. Capitol One Arena followed in May of the same year.

A spokesman for the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency said the Commanders will host an invitation-only dress rehearsal later this year which will feature live betting. Should that prove successful, then fans likely will be allowed to place their bets shortly after that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg game postponed against New York

UPDATE: ESPN announced at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, that all remaining Little League World Series games for Sunday, Aug. 21, would be moved to Monday, Aug. 22. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
DC News Now

Countdown to Kickoff: Frederick Cadets

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In 2021, the Frederick High School football team turned heads with its most impressive season in decades. The Cadets made it to the MPSSAA state semifinals for the first time since 1985, exceeding expectations with a record of 10-3. “It was a great year, we didn’t really expect […]
HIGH SCHOOL
DC News Now

Can Sam Howell earn a Commanders’ roster spot?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Saturday, August 21st, the Washington Commanders head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in their second preseason game of the season. With injuries on the offensive line, the Commanders want to keep Carson Wentz limited during Saturday’s game to avoid injuries. That will give more opportunities for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Washington Dc#Prince George#The Washington Commanders#Fedex Field#Legalsportsbetting Com
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Team Loses a Heartbreaker At the Little League World Series

In what has probably been the most exciting game of the little league world series tournament so far, the Southeast, Iowa, team almost pulled off an incredible comeback win. The game yesterday between Southeast, Iowa, and Hagerstown, Indiana, got off to a late start. The original game time was set for 2 p.m but bad weather pushed back the start of the game to about 4 o'clock.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
DC News Now

What makes the Little League World Series special?

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — It’s the 75th year of the Little League World Series! The historical tournament now brings ten teams internationally, and ten teams nationally to Williamsport to compete for the title of Little League World Series champions. The question is: What makes LLWS so special?
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Teen arrested for fatal Moechella shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teenager was arrested Thursday for the fatal summer shooting at the Moechella festival. Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive arrested a 15-year-old boy and transported him to the Juvenile Processing Center. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Moechella, which […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy