Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

7-0-2-6, WB: 9

(seven, zero, two, six; WB: nine)

