New York City, NY

The Associated Press

Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

The Warriors' new throwback jerseys are fine. The Wizards' represent everything wrong with society

I’m old enough to remember when throwback jerseys were the only jerseys we wore. The first one I wore, once a week with Girbaud jeans and black Air Force Ones, thank you very much, was a black, red and yellow Shareef Abdul-Rahim retro Hawks jersey. I rocked that fit with pride constantly until the first day of summer class one year at Cal, when Shareef walked in and sat down next to me. Ashamed, I never wore it again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsTimes

Notre Dame-Fairfield hires Bernie Brennan as girls basketball coach

Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”
FAIRFIELD, CT
