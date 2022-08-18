Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
NYC Dog Cafes You Can Visit with Pets - And They Have Dog Treats Too!New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
Fuel, Reign, Defiant pick up wins in Summer Showdown qualifiers
The Dallas Fuel, Atlanta Reign and Toronto Defiant closed the second week of Overwatch League Summer Showdown West region qualifying
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Raiqwon O'Neal Talks Rutgers Transfer, UCLA Leadership
One of the Big Ten's most experienced left tackles from a year ago is now adjusting to life in Westwood ahead of the 2022 season.
Breanna Stewart leads Storm to sweep of Mystics
Breanna Stewart collected 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the host Seattle Storm complete a first-round sweep
The shorthanded Phoenix Mercury unexpectedly kept up with the WNBA's top team — until yet another stroke of bad luck thwarted their efforts
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
SFGate
The Warriors' new throwback jerseys are fine. The Wizards' represent everything wrong with society
I’m old enough to remember when throwback jerseys were the only jerseys we wore. The first one I wore, once a week with Girbaud jeans and black Air Force Ones, thank you very much, was a black, red and yellow Shareef Abdul-Rahim retro Hawks jersey. I rocked that fit with pride constantly until the first day of summer class one year at Cal, when Shareef walked in and sat down next to me. Ashamed, I never wore it again.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants’ preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury. Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee...
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Props to Klay Thompson for teaching 'tricks'
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors are still playing at a high level. Golden State’s young core of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can lead the team into the future, but their most impressive young player is Jordan Poole.
Santiago Rodriguez lifts NYCFC to victory over Fire
Santiago Rodriguez collected a goal and an assist and Gabriel Pereira also scored to lift visiting New York City FC
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players
This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sky dealing with Kahleah Copper non-contact injury scare ahead of Game 2 vs. Liberty
As the Chicago Sky look to prevent elimination in the first round of the WNBA playoffs at the hands of the New York Liberty, their fortunes took a nosedive after Kahleah Copper suffered an injury in practice. According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, Copper went down on a...
Jonquel Jones guides Sun to rout of Wings in Game 1
Jonquel Jones collected 19 points and eight rebounds to propel the Connecticut Sun to a 93-68 victory over the Dallas
ESPN Analyst Reveals Warriors' Biggest Threat
Could this team knock off the Golden State Warriors?
Jewell Loyd, Storm rally past Mystics in playoff opener
Jewell Loyd erupted for 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes to lead the Seattle Storm in
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Steph Curry hits Night Night celebration before possession vs. Nuggets
Warriors writer Joe Viray shared a clip of Steph Curry from the 2022 playoffs that went viral Friday, as it showed Steph hitting his patented “Night Night” celebration before and after a possession against the Nuggets.
NewsTimes
Notre Dame-Fairfield hires Bernie Brennan as girls basketball coach
Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Sky's 38-point win over Liberty in Game 2 largest margin of victory in postseason history
Facing elimination, the defending champion Chicago Sky responded with a dominant 100-62 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday in Game 2 of their first-round series. In addition to evening the series at 1-1, the Sky's 38-point win set a new record for the largest margin of victory in WNBA playoff history.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0