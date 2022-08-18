ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

08-28-36-44-45, Xtra: 3

(eight, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

