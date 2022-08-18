Read full article on original website
Police search for 2 suspects who choked Family Dollar employee
Police are searching for a man and woman for placing a Bronx Family Dollar employee in a chokehold after refusing to pay.
Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police
A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
4-Year-Old Killed When Struck by a Car in His Driveway
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in Huntington Station on Saturday. Briceida Moreira De Moreira was driving a 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s
MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
Suffolk police arrest 7 drivers at Patchogue sobriety checkpoint
Suffolk police arrested seven people Friday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.
Poughkeepsie police: Man arrested for threatening someone with a stolen gun
According to the city of Poughkeepsie PBA, they received a call just after 3 p.m. that a man, now identified as Stephone McKinnon, 39, had threatened someone with a gun on Noxon Street.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
3 Nabbed In Major Peekskill Drug, Gun Bust
Three people are facing drugs and weapons charges following the execution of two search warrants on homes in the area. The bust took place in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Peekskill. Members of the Peekskill Police, along with the Westchester County Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office executed...
Seven People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police, arrested seven motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue. One of the motorists was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle. Police officers from the Suffolk County...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
Hyde Park Woman Found With Fentanyl During Unrelated Court Appearance, Authorities Say
A woman from the region who was already in court facing drug charges was caught carrying fentanyl in the courtroom, authorities said. Dutchess County resident Tami Halloran, age 46, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, more than a week after her Hyde Park home was searched by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and city police.
Newburgh police: 4 charged for man's fatal fall off roof
Town of Newburgh police arrested four people in connection to a man's fatal fall earlier this month.
Late night fatal shooting in Hartford
Police in Hartford are investigating a late Saturday night homicide. Officers say just before midnight, they responded to the area of 768 Maple Steet after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
Woman accused of robbing bank in Hamden
Surveillance images released by police show a woman robbing a bank in Hamden.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
