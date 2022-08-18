ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

myrye.com

Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
RYE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police

A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
longisland.com

4-Year-Old Killed When Struck by a Car in His Driveway

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in Huntington Station on Saturday. Briceida Moreira De Moreira was driving a 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
HUNTINGTON, NY
themonroesun.com

Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s

MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

3 Nabbed In Major Peekskill Drug, Gun Bust

Three people are facing drugs and weapons charges following the execution of two search warrants on homes in the area. The bust took place in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Peekskill. Members of the Peekskill Police, along with the Westchester County Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office executed...
PEEKSKILL, NY
longisland.com

Seven People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police, arrested seven motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue. One of the motorists was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle. Police officers from the Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
bronx.com

Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]

