WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release
In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Exits WWE
Jeff Jarrett’s run with WWE is at an end again, as the Hall of Famer has departed the company according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jarrett has exited his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. The company reports that Jarrett exited the position last week...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Road Wild 1997
-SummerSlam is next for this month and then we wrap up August with ECW Hardcore Heaven. Thankfully, September only has two shows. This show is coming off Nitro where Lex Luger beat Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Title. Let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Tony Schiavone, Dusty Rhodes,...
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
