Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cuyahoga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The advisory was issued Sunday at around 11 a.m. and is in effect...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym

CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know

Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
BEACHWOOD, OH

