Portage County's PARTA launches 'Polly the Trolley' bus in Kent as part of new service
KENT, Ohio — A new mode of transportation with a classic twist is up and running in Portage County. On Friday in Kent, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) held a ribbon cutting introducing "Polly the Trolley," the first of a new series of trolley buses. “We’re really...
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
wksu.org
Cleveland begins installing speed tables to slow down drivers on neighborhood streets
Cleveland has installed the first of more than a dozen speed tables to slow down drivers on residential streets. Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council members showed off the first rubberized speed table – which resembles a wider, flatter speed bump – on Corlett Avenue in the Union-Miles neighborhood.
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
Party gone wrong: Crowd surrounds RTA bus, climbing on roof outside Cleveland night club
Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
That’s going to leave a mark -- on the culvert, lawn: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Grey Fox Run. A Youngstown woman, 33, escaped injury after she lost control of her 2021 Volkswagen, left the roadway and struck a culvert at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13. She then drove onto the lawn of a home, coming to a stop at the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Cuyahoga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The advisory was issued Sunday at around 11 a.m. and is in effect...
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
cleveland19.com
RTA’S Waterfront line will remain shut down through the Brown’s season
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular way into the city to avoid traffic and parking will once again be unavailable to Browns fans this season as service on the RTA’s Waterfront Line will remain suspended. RTA shut the line down at about this time last year, due to safety...
New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym
CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know
Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
spectrumnews1.com
New manager helps lead improvements to operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — Using a set of binoculars, Zachary Randall keeps a close eye on the airfield. “I am monitoring ground operations and checking that everyone is adhering to our safety regulations, the rules associated with it and verifying that operations are running smooth,” Randall said. He’s one of...
