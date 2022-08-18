ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics announce two in-season celebrations honoring Bill Russell

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Boston Celtics have announced two upcoming celebrations to honor the late Bill Russell they are planning to hold during the looming ’22-23 campaign. In a press release alongside the unveiling of the complete regular season schedule, the club revealed these exciting tribute games on Wednesday afternoon.

The first of the two contests will be held on opening night on October 18th at home against their Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers. Boston will release a special Bill Russell tribute City Edition jersey, the culmination of an ongoing project between the league, the Celtics, and Russell himself in recent years, per the release.

The team announced it will wear these special jerseys a total of twelve times during the upcoming season.

Boston will host a second Bill Russel tribute game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 12. This marks what would have been Russell’s 89th birthday.

The NBA recently announced it would be universally retiring Russell’s No. 6 jersey, and no doubt there will be other celebrations and honors throughout the league all season long.

As an eleven-time champion with the Boston Celtics, it feels extra special to see the club pull out all the stops.

