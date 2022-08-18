Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
spectrumnews1.com
Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28
AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization’s demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials break ground for construction of Sojourner Truth Plaza in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area leaders broke ground Wednesday for a memorial site that’s been decades in the making — the Sojourner Truth Memorial Plaza. Led by the volunteers of the Sojourner Truth Project Committee, the project has grown over the years, from a statue dedicated to Truth to a plaza that will welcome all who come into the city.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets concert, City Dogs tattoo fundraiser, Akron's PorchRokr festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Portage County's PARTA launches 'Polly the Trolley' bus in Kent as part of new service
KENT, Ohio — A new mode of transportation with a classic twist is up and running in Portage County. On Friday in Kent, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) held a ribbon cutting introducing "Polly the Trolley," the first of a new series of trolley buses. “We’re really...
New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym
CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
University of Akron brings nap pods on campus to boost students' mental health
AKRON, Ohio — A little more rest goes a long way. The University of Akron believes a rested mind is a necessity, so they have come up with a new innovation enabling students to get some light sleep throughout the school day. While several studies show a well-rested mind...
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for justice 2 years after 8-year-old was killed at birthday party
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been two years since 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett was gunned down at a birthday party in Akron and her killer is still walking free. The little girl’s family is calling on Akron police to do more to close her case. “She was smart,” said...
whbc.com
Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
Cleveland Jewish News
Doctor of Nursing Practice degree added at University of Akron
The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025. In this program, intensive care registered...
Gov. Mike DeWine awards millions in grants to police departments across Northeast Ohio
WILLARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday awarded more than $8 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including 10 around Greater Cleveland and Akron. The money comes from DeWine's the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has already doled out more than $37...
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
cleveland19.com
TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries. The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County. Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire. In a statement released to 19...
