Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide

AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28

AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization’s demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Officials break ground for construction of Sojourner Truth Plaza in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area leaders broke ground Wednesday for a memorial site that’s been decades in the making — the Sojourner Truth Memorial Plaza. Led by the volunteers of the Sojourner Truth Project Committee, the project has grown over the years, from a statue dedicated to Truth to a plaza that will welcome all who come into the city.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
WKYC

New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym

CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sojourner Truth
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Doctor of Nursing Practice degree added at University of Akron

The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025. In this program, intensive care registered...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH

