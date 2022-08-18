Read full article on original website
Parents accuse Garden Grove Bulldogs president of fraud; police now investigating
Police in Garden Grove are searching for families who feel they've been defrauded by the president of the Garden Grove Bulldogs Pop Warner football team.
Talon Marks
Cerritos Police Department implements huge changes
The Cerritos Campus Police Chief, Don Mueller, went to the Aug. 17 board of trustee meeting to present the new changes that the police department made and their changed mission statement. Mueller talked about the atrocities with George Floyd and Uvalde, explaining how much of an impact that had on...
localocnews.com
Quick notes before the start of Orange County high school football season
Segerstrom’s football team takes the field for a playoff game last season. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). It all begins again Thursday night with five football games involving Orange County squads, then a full slate of games on Friday. Some thoughts going into the start of...
Dodger Insider
Freeman pays his high school back by paying it forward
Freddie Freeman said if one day he made it, he was going to do something for his alma mater. Around this time next year, El Modena High School in Orange will have a revamped baseball facility that includes a new clubhouse, thanks in large part to a donation by Freeman to the program.
orangecountytribune.com
Panthers’ premiere was a hit
The first game of a high school football season seems to follow a script: missed tackles, fumbles, unforced errors and lots of penalties. But at Fred Kelly Stadium, the Orange High Panthers had enough star power to defeat Pacifica 42-7 in their premiere non-league contest. Kobe Boykin ran for touchdowns...
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
California Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For $300 Million Ponzi Scheme That Targeted Seniors, Veterans
By the judge's estimation, Scott Kohn's $300 million fraudulent activities ensnared more than 2,500 retirees and around 13,000 veterans.Now, it will cost him a decade in federal prison, Radar has learned.From 2011 to 2018, Kohn, under the moniker Future Income Payments LLC, offered pensioners in distress a lump-sum cash payment in exchange for a transfer of the rights to their monthly payments. He would then turn around and offer that same pension revenue as “structured cash flows” but sneakily structure the bundles as loans, with compound interest rates of up to 240 percent.Kohn, 68, a resident of Newport Beach, California,...
OC Probation Officer Gets 6 Months Home Confinement in Thefts
An Orange County probation officer convicted in connection with stealing money while helping authorities carrying out search warrants was sentenced to six months of home confinement.
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
$18M settlement reached in lawsuit over boy’s death at La Puente school
The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a La Puente school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a […]
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
foxla.com
21-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. - A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus.
sunnews.org
Local mother founds Project Eli in fight against fentanyl
Sunday, August 21, will be the inaugural National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Perla Mendoza, a Seal Beach resident for eight years, wants the community to be aware of this date. Mendoza said it was not a popular subject but an important one. Mendoza is the founder of Project Eli,...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
police1.com
Calif. city installs deterrent to prevent street takeovers
COMPTON, Calif. — “Botts’ Dots,” or small bumps in the roadways used to deter drivers from performing donuts or spinouts, have been installed in two intersections in Compton, California. These are the first set of Botts’ Dots that have been installed as a step to prevent...
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
