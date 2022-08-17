ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Horford on her family's ties to the growing basketball culture in the Dominican Republic

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford is the first player born in the Dominican Republic who has reached the NBA Finals, and his father Tito the first player born there in history to make the NBA. But they are just the point of the spear of a burgeoning basketball culture in the DR we are just starting to see the fruits of at the highest level of the sport in players like Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte.

Reflecting that growing culture, the NBA recently refurbished a court in Carnival-themed designs of a local artist, with Horford’s uncle and family playing a significant role.

To talk about that and her brother’s participation in FIBA qualifiers this summer for the Dominican National Team, her brother Jon’s recent political camapign and more, Anna Horford recently joined the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear more about the Horford connection to one of the fastest-growing basketball cultures in the hemisphere.

