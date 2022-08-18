Read full article on original website
WKRN
State Fair opens in Wilson County
The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair has kicked off and is prepared for a big weekend.
WKRN
Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake
Aquatic weeds and algae have become a nuisance on Old Hickory Lake. The invasive species hydrilla, as well as algae, have become concentrated in certain areas.
WKRN
Harpeth Hall backpedals inclusivity decision
Harpeth Hall School parents and alumni are sharing divided opinions on the pausing of their new admissions policy. In an announcement to parents and alumni, they decided to pause biological boys who identify as females admission.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2's Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair's special theme this year. "Our theme is 95 reasons...
WKRN
Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting
Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville.
WKRN
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
WKRN
Unionville woman wins $1M lottery ticket
A quick stop for a breakfast biscuit led to a Unionville woman taking home a $1 million prize.
WKRN
Nashville crews searching for teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Axl!
Meet this handsome boy, Axl! He's a 2-year-old, 63 pound male shepherd mix. He loves going for daily walks, playing fetch and tug-o-war, chasing and being chased, de-fluffing and de-squeaking his toys… but never goes for your shoes!. Axl is a lovebug who is a big fan of...
WKRN
Major convention returns to town
Eight years after first coming to Nashville, a major convention is making its return to Music City.
