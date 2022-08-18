ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WKRN

State Fair opens in Wilson County

The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair has kicked off and is prepared for a big weekend. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN musicians see TikTok as...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Harpeth Hall backpedals inclusivity decision

Harpeth Hall School parents and alumni are sharing divided opinions on the pausing of their new admissions policy. In an announcement to parents and alumni, they decided to pause biological boys who identify as females admission.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting

Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville. Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash

One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville. Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following …. Senator Kerry Roberts donates money to United Way …. Waverly flood victims honored with vigil. Vigil to honor those lost in Waverly flood. Unionville woman wins $1M lottery ticket. 2...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Unionville woman wins $1M lottery ticket

A quick stop for a breakfast biscuit led to a Unionville woman taking home a $1 million prize. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 21, 2022. Senator Kerry Roberts donates money to United Way …. Waverly flood victims honored with vigil. Vigil to honor those lost in Waverly flood.
UNIONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews searching for teen last seen in Stones River

Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River. Nashville crews searching for teen last seen in Stones …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Axl!

Meet this handsome boy, Axl! He’s a 2-year-old, 63 pound male shepherd mix. He loves going for daily walks, playing fetch and tug-o-war, chasing and being chased, de-fluffing and de-squeaking his toys… but never goes for your shoes!. Axl is a lovebug who is a big fan of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Major convention returns to town

Eight years after first coming to Nashville, a major convention is making its return to Music City. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN musicians see TikTok as...
NASHVILLE, TN

