Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Hermon man killed in crash
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
