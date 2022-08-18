Read full article on original website
Metro PD reconsiders crossing guard decision after parent complaints
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gower Elementary has lost their one and only crossing guard and now parents have said their students are in danger and will be facing a traffic nightmare. We asked the Metro Nashville Police Department and they said a crossing guard is assigned to a school to...
Authorities charge suspects in West Creek High School shots fired case
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Monday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in...
Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
Officer struck at BNA when car plows through barrier
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer was hit by a car while directing traffic at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Sunday night. According to the arrest affidavit, the MNPD officer was assisting airport police with a previous traffic collision when 30-year-old Kenneth Dixon drove his black Nissan sedan through a barrier and hit the officer. Dixon then lost control and drove up a grassy bank, crashing into a fence.
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
Interstate crash in Rutherford Co. leaves one dead, two injured
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a brutal wreck involving three vehicles on I-24 Tuesday morning. According to THP, the incident involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on I-24 westbound, leaving Murfreesboro just after midnight. Video footage of the scene showed a heavily-damage Fedex truck blocking all three lanes between Almaville Road and I-840.
Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday. Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
Man killed in fatal crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
South Nashville Pharmacy owner works to repair her store after car crashes into it
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville business owner has been working to repair her store after a car crashed into the front of the building, shattering the glass and breaking down walls, all with the owner inside. Ruth Espana said she was lucky to be alive after the crash...
Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
MNPD: More than 200 pounds of marijuana seized, 2 arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 200 pounds of marijuana was seized by the Metro Nashville Police Department from a home on Monday night. MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division along with the DEA seized the marijuana from a home in the 4100 block of Crimson Hop Drive as part of a drug investigation of the resident, Thanouphet Mangala, 37.
Montgomery County paramedic delivers two babies in one week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Lieutenant Dustin Hass helped deliver two babies in just one week. Hass worked with EMT Shay Cope and Paramedic Joseph Holden to help a couple who was on their way to the hospital, when the mother’s water suddenly broke. The birth took place in the back of the ambulance.
MNPD: 16-year-old shoots 13-year-old in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy on Monday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 13-year-old was identified as Abiel Euceda who had walked to the 16-year-old acquaintance’s house. Officials said the shooting happened between a 16-year-old male and Euceda who...
NAACP calls for investigation into MNPD conduct regarding body cam concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said Wednesday that they are calling for an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into concerns of potential misconduct of the Metro Nashville Police Department. The investigation was requested after the Nashville Community Oversight Board...
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
