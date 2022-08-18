Quick Six: Panthers injuries, Hornets schedule, LeBron extension & more

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are a bit banged up.

Nothing long-term, now, but we break down which ones are the most concerning.

The Hornets schedule is out! The team will have three nationally televised games. Is it too many, not enough, or the right amount?

Coach Rhule says the second and third teams will take most of the snaps in Friday’s preseason game. We break down who to look out for.

LeBron James’ contract extension, which high school football teams in the area were most excited for, who would win in a CSL fight, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

