Chicago, IL

Two people fall into lake near 'Playpen,' 1 still missing: police

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdEv5_0hLSCOdh00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There’s been another serious boating accident in the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan on the Near North Side.

Chicago police said that Wednesday night shortly before 7 p.m. .the Marine Unit was called for a report of a couple of people who had fallen from a boat into Lake Michigan in the “Playpen.” That’s the area just north of Ohio Street Beach off DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

One person was found and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A second person is still missing.

Last weekend, two women were injured in a boating incident in the “Playpen.” A 37-foot yacht suddenly reversed while they were on an inflatable raft and one of the women got sucked under. She had to have her legs amputated after her feet were severed by a boat’s propeller.

