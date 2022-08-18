ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

myhorrynews.com

Camden routs Myrtle Beach in season opener

CAMDEN | Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson knew his Seahawks would have to play close to perfect to have a chance to knock off Camden. It was a battle of Top 10-ranked programs, but the Bulldogs had the advantage with the experience they had returning. They had plenty of offensive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rains and storms forced several Friday high school football games to be postponed to Saturday. Below are the final scores from Saturday night’s games:. Socastee 29, North Myrtle Beach 22. St. James 38, Waccamaw 6. South Florence 53, Goose Creek 9. Manning...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
GREEN SEA, SC
amateurgolf.com

Myrtle Beach World Am: A week with 3200 of our closest friends

"Big" is the word that best describes the Myrtle Beach World Amateur. The field is big, the number of courses is big, the experience is big. The tournament bills itself as the largest, most fun and most valuable golf tournament, and I will be taking it all in, not only writing about the event but playing in it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Williamsburg County high school football coach arrested for DUI in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records. Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Elizabeth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 20-21 is Elizabeth, a 2-year-old black cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Like most of the animals at the shelter, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said Elizabeth “has a story.” Elizabeth came to the shelter after having a litter of Kittens […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Cool Breeze In Bennettsville South Carolina

Project Cool Breeze made another milestone by helping our Senior citizens as far out as Bennettsville SC. Thanks to SCBC Chairwoman Representative Patricia Henegan who’s is now moving to start a PCB movement in her area she’s now working with Representative Gilliard to start the project in that area.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon

McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
FLORENCE, SC

