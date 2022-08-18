ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savoy, IL

Students, faculty head back to school with hope for a ‘normal’ year

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReShq_0hLSBi3u00

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – A return to school will feel a bit more normal than the last couple years for students as many kids in Champaign County pack their backpacks and head back to class.

Families and faculty are optimistic, but they’ve all got safety on their minds. Last fall, students had to pick up face masks with their school supplies. This year, masks are optional – and that’s not the only big change.

“I’m pretty excited, but a little nervous,” one fifth grader said.

It’s a familiar feeling this time of year. While many parents have been looking forward to a normal school year, some kids don’t know what what it feels like.

“When we first found out about it, all of us were sad. Our school shut down,” Raigan, a student at Carrie Busey Elementary School said.

Raigan was in kindergarten when the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported.

“It was really annoying when we had to wear masks. A lot of kids were complaining like, ‘when is Covid going to be over, how many years is it going to be over?’” she said.

Now, she’s starting third grade at Carrie Busey Elementary School.

“To get used to being in school for your first year, then having to be pulled back, it was an adjustment period but we got through it,” her father, Ryan Jones said.

School will soon feel more relaxed in Champaign County. The Illinois Board of Education recently adopted the CDC’s updated Covid-19 guidelines. While some teachers and parents say they’re relieved, they also worry things could change again.

“I think we’re all a little nervous. We know that things can change on a dime but we are also ready and we know that we’ve been able to respond accordingly in the past,” first grade teacher Noelle Stinson said.

Principal Craig Keer feels ready too.

“It’s wonderful to have the option for students and staff to wear masks and just to get back to normal and do the things we were doing so well before Covid,” Keer said.

He said students can socialize together again. They no longer have to sit in pods, or small assigned groups.

“Especially at recess and lunch where they’re able to sit with all their classmates. So we think that’s going to help our SEL [social emotional learning] progress and that will in turn help our academic growth,” he said.

Everyone is heading back to school with hope.

“You just hope that they get through everything safe, all the kids have fun and their first day is something memorable for all of them,” Jones said.

Keer said emotional health is a priority for the school, and the district has resources for anyone who is still struggling with pandemic-related stress. One program called “Care Solace” connects families with professionals who can help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

C-U Schools Foundation hosting annual breakfast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation is hosting its annual 365 Club breakfast later this week. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the I Hotel and Conference Center in the southwest corner of the University of Illinois campus. In addition to the food, Champaign School District […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UIPD preparing for returning students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are beginning to fill their college campuses, and officials want them to be aware of their surroundings.  In the last few days, thousands have returned to the Champaign area to start their school years at U of I. The University of Illinois Police Department said tools and outreach programs are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Free school supplies for Mattoon students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
MATTOON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savoy, IL
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Education
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Education
newschannel20.com

500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I service workers push for fair contract

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois campus this week, they are doing so amidst a labor dispute that could impact them directly. The university’s service workers are pushing for a new contract to replace the current one that expires on Monday. They and their union been trying to negotiate […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal School#Back To School#School Supplies#Elementary School#Cdc
WCIA

Superintendent, police chief urge caution as school year begins

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year and the anticipation of school starting is looming. That anticipation to an end in Monticello on Wednesday as students went back to school for the first day of the academic year. New superintendent Adam Clapp said he has a lot planned for the school year, but […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

City wraps up ‘CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!’ campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign wrapped up its “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” campaign Thursday evening. It was full of summer events meant to bring people together for fun and community-building conversations. Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni said it’s about getting to know your neighbor and connecting with each […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
chambanamoms.com

Orthodontists in Champaign-Urbana and Beyond

Options are plentiful for orthodontic services in Central Illinois. Many teeth straightening options are available within our community including traditional metal braces, clear wires, and Invisalign treatments. We offer a listing below of various orthodontic practices in the Champaign-Urbana area. Note that listings are paid sponsors of the orthodontics resource listing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 hours on […]
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Early Challenges for District 118 Include Hiring Psychologists, Busing Problems

The first District 118 Board meeting of the new school year showed some challenges the district is having thus far; such as some schools being low on counselors, or a shortage of science teachers at Danville High School. But another one that came up was the difficulty in hiring more district psychologists. Usually, 118 has seven. Right now they have three. An MOU, memorandum of understanding, was presented to the board by the Danville Education Association and Special Education Department on how to go about hiring the new psychologists. But Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis did not sign off on it, saying the issue of how much the psychologists would be paid for work after contractual hours caused some resentment among other district and special education employees that also do work after contractual hours. Dr. Geddis told us afterwards that she simply had to ask, “please try again.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Safe sidewalks for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Champaign County schools will have a safer way to walk to school this year. The maps for Safe Walking Routes are updated, and you can click here to find your route. “The purpose of the SRTS maps is to provide safe routes for children to walk or bike between […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Argenta-Oreana High School unveils new gym

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Argenta-Oreana High School opened the doors to the school’s brand new gymnasium Tuesday night. The school’s old Kimler Gymnasium was torn down in 2020 after a few structural issues were noticed, but the school got right to work building a new one. Principal Sean German said that there have […]
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

‘Moving in the right direction’: Violence reduction plan helping the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Marlon Mitchell, founder and executive director of First Followers, knows that change isn’t going to happen overnight, but he’s helping Champaign take steps toward building a safer community.  “I understand there’s going to be a lot of heavy lifting, but that’s with anything when you talk about change,” Mitchell said. Mitchell’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy