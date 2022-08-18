Read full article on original website
WWMT
Rise in E. coli infections could be linked to Wendy's restaurants, state says
LANSING, Mich. — More than half of the state's reported E. coli infections have been linked to food items at Wendy's restaurants, Michigan health officials said. Investigators have not identified a specific food item, but they are focusing on sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce, health officials said. Outbreak infections:...
WWMT
Tudor Dixon picks running mate
FLINT, Mich - Republican candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon has selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Tudor Dixon said.
