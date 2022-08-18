ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants

Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
