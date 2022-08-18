Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Roberts Critical of the Pitch Scouts Said was Prospect's Best
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has one of the best changeups in baseball, but manager Dave Roberts says it hasn't had nearly the impact they need it to.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Playfully Throw Shade at Brewers Infielder
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had some fun at Brewers infielder Willy Adames' expense on Tuesday night.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Chiefs This Offseason?
The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.
Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants
Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Compares Hanser Alberto to Former LA Infielder
Since Hanser Alberto jumped into the scene, Justin Turner has taken immediate notice of not only his baseball talent but his "gem of a human" personality.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
Yardbarker
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Series Sweep & Extend Home Winning Streak
After a modest 4-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back with consecutive wins and enter play Sunday in position to complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, and overall are...
