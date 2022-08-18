Read full article on original website
Loved ones remember, call attention to Trudy Appleby case 26 years after disappearance
EAST MOLINE, Ill — Friends and family of Trudy Appleby gathered in East Moline on Sunday, Aug. 21 for an annual vigil to remember and bring light to her case. Several guests spoke at First Baptist Church while holding a candlelight ceremony. "She was not just a name on...
Niabi Zoo offering free admission through Friday, Aug. 26
You can get into Niabi Zoo for free through Friday, Aug. 26. You can pre-pay your parking fee and bring your own food and drink due to concession closures.
Bettendorf Middle School implements new welcoming program for sixth graders
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf Middle School is implementing a new program to help its new sixth graders feel more welcome. "This is our web day, it's where everyone belongs. And what we're doing is we're trying to bring our sixth graders in early, before our seventh and eighth graders," said Principal Alan Hartley We have about 80 eighth graders that are coming in. And then we are trying to form relationships, have a little bit of fun and try to create a memory for our sixth-grade students as they come into BMS."
'Stay focused on helping people' | Camanche resident from Ukraine sends donations back to support former countrymen
DAVENPORT, Iowa — 19 years ago, Lyudmyla "Lyuda" Lyashenko came to America. She was born and raised in Kherson before meeting her husband, Brad Niles, online. "He proposed in Ukraine, I agreed and I came here," she said. "We got married over here, and since then we live in Camanche."
Black Business Month: Mani/Pedi's in Motion brings nail care to you
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Only 4% of black-owned businesses survive past the initial start-up phase. One of the lucky few is Rock Island's Mani/Pedi's in Motion, a small nail salon that stands out from the rest. Mani/Pedi's in Motion is a mobile nail salon service started in 2017 by...
Davenport Little League team releases statement after players put stuffing in teammate's hair
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — During an ESPN broadcast of Sunday's Little League Classic game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Davenport Southeast teammates could be seen putting stuffing from the stuffed animals given away at the game onto a Black player's head. Images of the Black player...
Carl Sandburg College paramedic student left frustrated after college says it's unable to verify documentation needed for license test
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students completing the EMS Paramedic Program at Carl Sandburg College this year are unable to test for their license after the college said it was unable to verify that the students completed the necessary requirements. Brandon Brinson is among five students who enrolled in the program...
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
Quad Cities Veteran's Network looks to keep local vets employed with unique job fair
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Quad City group is trying to keep veterans employed in a unique way. The Quad Cities Veteran's Network held a job fair Thursday, Aug. 18 at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf. "As a veteran myself, I love giving back and I love hiring veterans," Jacqueline...
TaxSlayer Center to be renamed 'Vibrant Arena at The MARK' on Sept. 1
MOLINE, Ill. — The MARK is back. At a press conference held on Thursday, Aug. 18, Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center's Executive Director, announced the new name for the iconic Moline event center coming on September 1: Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The name change comes with a partnership...
Camanche residents concerned about impact of potential Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern railway merger
CAMANCHE, Iowa — Davenport, Bettendorf and Muscatine have already voted to approve the millions of dollars in settlement money offered to them by the Canadian Pacific Railway as part of its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern. Approval of the settlement money also means the cities approve of the two railways' plans to merge.
Rock Island County police searching for man reported missing in Port Byron Tuesday
PORT BYRON, Ill. — Rock Island County authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing out of Port Byron Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 23, authorities received a call reporting 60-year-old Steven R. Mudd missing out of Port Byron.
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22
MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river. Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.
Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department on Monday swore in four new officers on Monday, Aug. 22. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 75, but the department is still facing a staffing shortage. Chief Richard Landi said the department is hoping to hire...
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
Davenport officials discuss proposal to turn one-way downtown streets into two-ways
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's downtown streets could end up turning from one-way to two-ways. The issue was brought before the City Council in a Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting. "Overwhelmingly, folks have told me, they do not want this," Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn said. It's been a discussion in...
Davenport man gets over 5 years in prison for June 2021 bank robbery
On Thursday, Aug. 18, a Davenport man was sentenced to 65 months in prison for robbing a credit union just over a year ago. The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Ascentra Credit Union located on 1800 North Brady St. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, passed...
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
