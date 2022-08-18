ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf Middle School implements new welcoming program for sixth graders

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf Middle School is implementing a new program to help its new sixth graders feel more welcome. "This is our web day, it's where everyone belongs. And what we're doing is we're trying to bring our sixth graders in early, before our seventh and eighth graders," said Principal Alan Hartley We have about 80 eighth graders that are coming in. And then we are trying to form relationships, have a little bit of fun and try to create a memory for our sixth-grade students as they come into BMS."
BETTENDORF, IA
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department on Monday swore in four new officers on Monday, Aug. 22. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 75, but the department is still facing a staffing shortage. Chief Richard Landi said the department is hoping to hire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
Davenport, IA
