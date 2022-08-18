BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf Middle School is implementing a new program to help its new sixth graders feel more welcome. "This is our web day, it's where everyone belongs. And what we're doing is we're trying to bring our sixth graders in early, before our seventh and eighth graders," said Principal Alan Hartley We have about 80 eighth graders that are coming in. And then we are trying to form relationships, have a little bit of fun and try to create a memory for our sixth-grade students as they come into BMS."

