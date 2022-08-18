ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses

BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee River#New York City#Urban Construction
WISN

Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
GRAFTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal and taxpayers in West Bend possibly face another November 8 referendum to permanently add another annual tax increase for road improvements, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America

August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy