WISN
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Department of Public Works debuts their "Paint the Pavement" campaign. The campaign allows Milwaukee residents to showcase their artistic skills throughout their neighborhood. For more information click here.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses
BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC. Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept...
I-TEAM: Villard Avenue shows value of Vision Zero
One Milwaukee neighborhood shows how Vision Zero has impacted its area after implementing its strategies for over a year.
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
Deadline passes for owners to secure vacant Northridge Mall
The court-ordered deadline for the owners of the vacant Northridge Mall to secure the property came and went Friday evening. There did not appear to be much action to make changes leading up to it.
WISN
New school zone signs going up after crossing guard hit near Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Parents reached out to 12 news after a car hit a crossing guard near St. Augustine Preparatory Academy on Thursday morning. "Yesterday we had almost five accidents again, yesterday all day people were running through the lights," said David Ross, a St. Augustine parent who also lives across the street from the school.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment building that caught fire still uninhabitable
BROWN DEER, Wis. — More than 40 units at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer sit empty after a fire caused extreme damage, leaving an entire building unsafe to return home to. Late Saturday afternoon flames caused the roof to collapse. Smoke and water damaged a large portion of...
WISN
Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
WISN
Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day with special team gear. The vibrant team hats and hoodies represent Latino and Hispanic culture.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
WISN
An affordable health care clinic reopens its doors on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE — Today the doors of C.H. Mason Health Clinic have reopened on Milwaukee's north side. Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ partnered with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to make access to health care services easier and more affordable. "The health desert in our community is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal and taxpayers in West Bend possibly face another November 8 referendum to permanently add another annual tax increase for road improvements, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well.
Ozaukee Land Trust gets final push to purchase, preserve lakefront property
The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust now has the money it needs to be able to purchase and preserve the 132-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property that lies along Lake Michigan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR receives $290,000 grant from National Park Service to improve Lizard Mound State Park
MADISON, Wis. — Lizard Mound State Park will soon receive some enhancements. The National Park Service awarded the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with a $290,000 grant that will go toward improving the Washington County park. The grant is a part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program that commemorates the...
KETV.com
A man was unable to leave his home without help. Now, the big repairs done are life-changing
Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we have bathrooms, we have kitchens...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America
August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
