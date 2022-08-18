Read full article on original website
Related
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Anthony Bowens Says 'Scissor Me Daddy Ass' Is The 'Forbidden Shirt'
That's been the catchphrase of Anthony Bowens ever since The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and remained his catchphrase as The Acclaimed reunited with Billy Gunn on Wednesday AEW Dynamite. AEW has turned plenty of catchphrases into t-shirts and Bowens...
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Edge Compares Raw In-Ring Return To WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Per Wrestlenomics, on August 18, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV at 10 pm, was watched by 48,000 viewers on average, including about 7,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. - Speaking with TVInsider, Edge...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deonna Purrazzo Is Excited To Face Killer Kelly In IMPACT Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo is excited to see Killer Kelly finally officially join the ranks of the Knockouts. Killer Kelly recently announced that she signed a new contract with IMPACT despite having been with the promotion for over a year. Due to a multitude of issues, Kelly was never able to compete in IMPACT. Now, however, she's back and Deonna Purrazzo one of the pillars of the division, is looking forward to stepping in the ring with her after waiting so long for her to be a part of the team.
WWE Higher Ups Think There's A Better Chance Of Bray Wyatt Return Now
WWE has been bringing back talent on a weekly basis under Triple H, prompting many to believe that Bray Wyatt could find his way back to the company. Fightful Select has spent the past couple of weeks gauging interest from WWE higher ups, staff, and talent internally. If you thought Vince McMahon no longer being in control was a good sign for this marriage to reunite, you'd be right.
Tenille Dashwood Contract Expires, Exits IMPACT Wrestling
Tenille Dashwood is moving on from IMPACT, according to new reports. Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of the last 3 years. During her run, she was given the opportunity to be one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Madison Rayne. Now, however, it appears that her run in IMPACT has come to an end.
RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results (8/21): New Undisputed British Heavyweight Champ Crowned
Revolution Pro Wrestling held night two of its Ten Year Anniversary show on August 21 from York Hall in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results (8/21) - Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) def. Destination Everywhere (Connor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat
Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Ruby Soho Says She Has More Years Behind Her Than Ahead, But Will Go As Long As She Can
Ruby Soho is only 31 years old, but has been wrestling for over a decade, having got her start in 2010. Soho has traveled the independent scene, worked in WWE as Ruby Riott, and is now part of AEW where she's challenged for the AEW Women's Championship in the past. While Soho has showed little signs of slowing down, she says she has started to think about life outside of wrestling a little more.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow
At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12
Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
Kofi Kingston Wants Vikings To Curb Their Enthusiasm, Sami Zayn Riding High From The Pop | Fight Size
Here's your friend size update for Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Following the Viking Raiders holding a funeral for The New Day, Kofi Kingston is inviting Erik and Ivar to curb their enthusiasm. - Sami Zayn says he is still buzzing from the reaction courtesy of his hometown crowd in...
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0