WISN
37 animals turned in at Exotic Pet Surrender in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. — People turned in 37 exotic animals Saturday at an Exotic Pet Surrender event at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol. Pets turned in were lizards, fish, birds, and snakes, including an 8-foot-long python. Area organizations were accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds and small mammals —...
milwaukeeindependent.com
One Pill Can Kill: Waukesha declares health crisis after record number of youth overdose on Fentanyl
Logan Rachwal was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Growing up, he loved to play baseball. As a college student, he enjoyed writing poems, drawing and cooking. He was just 19-years-old when his mother, Erin Rachwal, received a phone call from one of Logan’s friends on the night of February 14, 2021.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
spectrumnews1.com
Why a life-saving medication is now available in a vending machine
WAUKESHA, Wis. — With fentanyl and opioid overdose deaths on the rise, those living in Waukesha County now have easy and free access to a life-saving medication. Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal medication now available in a first-of-its-kind vending machine in Wisconsin. Lindsay...
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine deputies assaulted, Milwaukee man now charged
RACINE, Wis. – A Milwaukee man is charged with more than a dozen counts after a violent arrest on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in Racine County. Hezekiah Saffold, 24, made his initial court appearance Friday, Aug. 19. His charges stem from two different traffic stops and range from endangering safety to possession of a firearm by a felon to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
WISN
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Department of Public Works debuts their "Paint the Pavement" campaign. The campaign allows Milwaukee residents to showcase their artistic skills throughout their neighborhood. For more information click here.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
WISN
'I'm not surprised': Northridge Mall deadline passes with nearly no updates
MILWAUKEE — Friday's deadline for the court-ordered safety upgrades at the former Northridge Mall has passed. Last week, Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski called out the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, for not following a 2019 court order, to maintain and properly secure the massive abandoned mall grounds.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
WISN
An affordable health care clinic reopens its doors on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE — Today the doors of C.H. Mason Health Clinic have reopened on Milwaukee's north side. Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ partnered with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to make access to health care services easier and more affordable. "The health desert in our community is...
horseandrider.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
WISN
Three shot near Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
WISN
Northridge Mall missed court order deadline
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
WISN
Waukesha deputies investigate motorcycle crash on I-94
MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha Sheriff's Department is investigating an accident with two motorcycle and a car on I-94 under Meadowbrook Road. Four people were transported to a nearby hospital. The second and third lanes of the interstate are currently closed.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
The arrests behind 'Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger'
The U.S. Marshal's Office deputized local law enforcement to be part of "Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger." It resulted in 268 arrests, which include narcotics, murder and sex offender charges.
Three injured in Kenosha shooting
The Kenosha Police Department responded to the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISN
Meet this week's Pet of the Week: Kerrie
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Two-month-old puppy, Kerrie, is our pet of the week from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Kerrie and other pets are currently looking for a new home. If interested in adopting a pet click here. W.H.S. is also hosting a calendar contest. If you would like to submit...
