Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Chairman calls for explanation from election commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representative Leon Howard of House District 76 has ordered a legislative delegation on behalf of ‘disgruntled’ election workers. Poll clerks and managers who worked in the Richland County precincts during June’s primary and runoff elections reported no payment until Aug. 5 or thereafter.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants

BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
BETHUNE, SC
Lexington County, SC
Business
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
State
South Carolina State
coladaily.com

Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman

The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
IRMO, SC
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia steel company invests $3M in facility upgrades

COLUMBIA — A Columbia steel company that's worked on large national projects, like the World Trade Center Memorial and the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is investing $3 million to automate its Richland County site. Owen Steel Co., which employs 230 people at its...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC Biz News announces Best Places to Work winners

SC Biz News celebrated its Best Places to Work honorees during an awards event Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. More than 800 people gathered at the facility as SC Biz News honored 119 companies in three categories: Large, medium and small. The companies were chosen in partnership with...
Soda City Biz WIRE

All attorneys at Callison Tighe & Robinson honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Every attorney at Callison Tighe & Robinson law firm is being honored for the second year in a row in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of the 13, Demetri K. “Jim” Koutrakos, was named Lawyer of the Year for Columbia in Litigation – Real Estate. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer-feedback vote for a specific practice area and geographic region.
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC's Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

