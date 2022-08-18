Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Chairman calls for explanation from election commission
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representative Leon Howard of House District 76 has ordered a legislative delegation on behalf of ‘disgruntled’ election workers. Poll clerks and managers who worked in the Richland County precincts during June’s primary and runoff elections reported no payment until Aug. 5 or thereafter.
WIS-TV
Reaction to Richland Co. elections director's resignation
Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants
BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
WIS-TV
Swansea town councilmembers sue their own town, mayor and others over scrutinized audit
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two councilmembers of a small Lexington County town are taking their town and mayor to court. Councilmembers Mike Luongo and Doris Simmons, represented by lawyer S. Jahue Moore, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Town of Swansea, Mayor Viola McDaniel, Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey and town-hired auditor John Brown.
coladaily.com
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman
The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
The Post and Courier
Columbia steel company invests $3M in facility upgrades
COLUMBIA — A Columbia steel company that's worked on large national projects, like the World Trade Center Memorial and the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is investing $3 million to automate its Richland County site. Owen Steel Co., which employs 230 people at its...
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC Biz News announces Best Places to Work winners
SC Biz News celebrated its Best Places to Work honorees during an awards event Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. More than 800 people gathered at the facility as SC Biz News honored 119 companies in three categories: Large, medium and small. The companies were chosen in partnership with...
Columbia store shut down as nuisance had 200+ calls since January 2021, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia store has been permanently shut down after being deemed a public nuisance, police said on Tuesday. The department announced that Main's Best, a convenience store located at 2132 Main St. near Elmwood Avenue had been declared a nuisance on Monday through city ordinance and state law.
Soda City Biz WIRE
All attorneys at Callison Tighe & Robinson honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Every attorney at Callison Tighe & Robinson law firm is being honored for the second year in a row in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of the 13, Demetri K. “Jim” Koutrakos, was named Lawyer of the Year for Columbia in Litigation – Real Estate. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer-feedback vote for a specific practice area and geographic region.
WRDW-TV
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing took place in Richland County for a man indicted of removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury. Rivers is accused of removing a...
The Post and Courier
Richland deputies treated for fentanyl exposure, prompting sheriff to take precautions
COLUMBIA — After opening a small box containing syringes and baggies of a white powder during a call to a business, Richland Deputy Shannon Huffman started to feel her legs go numb. She told her corporal over the phone, “Sir, I think I’ve been exposed,” as she walked out...
The Post and Courier
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
WIS-TV
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
