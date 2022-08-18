Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”
In honor of the Air Trainer 1‘s 35th Anniversary, Nike has brought out the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic in a number of styles both new and original. And just last month, the silhouette even resurfaced in the “Shima Shima” make-up from 2003, a year that seems to bear some influence on this upcoming “TYO 03” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Appears In Golden Wheat Colors
As the Nike Air Max Scorpion continues to find its footing, the eye-catching, ultra-cushioned silhouette keeps emerging in new styles. The latest?: A fall-friendly wheat-colored pair for women. Flyknit construction across the upper indulge in a muted gold tone that couples well with the yellowish plump Air Max unit underfoot....
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Gives A Subtle Scare Ahead Of Halloween
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed by the sneaker space’s gatekeepers, but it’s turned some skeptics into believers over the last seven months thanks to a healthy mix of retros, new styles and special collaborations. As autumn inches closer, the mid-top take on Bruce...
sneakernews.com
Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From August 6th to August 12th
August is about mid-way done, which means autumn and winter are ever-closer. Ahead of the colder seasons of the year, some of the biggest players in the footwear space revealed looks at new offerings. adidas Yeezy may not exist for much longer given tensions between the Three Stripes’ leadership and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 "Skyline" Coming Next Year: First Look
Teasers for new Air Jordans have been rampant on social media as of late. We are more than halfway through 2022 which means the 2023 range is already receiving a ton of support online. One account that has been dishing a ton of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz, who oftentimes works in tandem with Sneakerfiles.com.
hypebeast.com
An A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship "Game Royal" Surfaces
After special-edition Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 silhouettes surfacing, the retailer A Ma Maniére now works with Jordan Brand once again to bring back its. Air Ship silhouette. Last seen back in 2020 during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Air Ship is one of Nike‘s most iconic hoops silhouettes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hypebeast.com
Patta and Nike Officially Reveal "The Next Wave" Air Max 1
After leaks and teasers, Patta and Nike have officially unveiled the collaboration Air Max 1 “The Next Wave.” The latest release continues the joint work from the two brands, which introduced “The Wave” last year and has since revisited the construction in a range of colorways.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force
Yoon Ahn’s imprint upon streetwear fashion via AMBUSH has been cemented. So when a new collaboration between the Japan-based brand and the Swoosh makes its way into the fold, it garners worthy attention, this time around with a new rendition of the Nike Air Adjust Force. Following official images...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
