cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in bar district near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
cbs4indy.com
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
cbs4indy.com
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side. IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man’s...
cbs4indy.com
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball …. High School Football. Putnam Co. deputy...
cbs4indy.com
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
cbs4indy.com
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/putnam-co-deputy-injured-in-crash-while-on-patrol/
cbs4indy.com
Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man gets minimum of 27 years for murder, armed robbery where LGBTQ members were targeted
LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison in connection to a murder and armed robberies where he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in June to murdering a 39-year-old Detroit man...
cbs4indy.com
Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
cbs4indy.com
Semi driver dies in crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after semi crash on I-70 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police confirm that a semi driver is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound at Shadeland Avenue. ISP says no other cars were involved in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. We will...
cbs4indy.com
Overnight vandalism damages Camby church and mobile pantry bus
CAMBY, Ind. — Lydia Watson and her family were just at the Neighborhood Bible Church on Wednesday for Bible study. “Last night, we were here for an hour and all we did was pray,” Watson said. Watson, who leads the church alongside her husband, said all was fine...
cbs4indy.com
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
cbs4indy.com
Speedway accepts bid to repair crumbling streets, will cost $50K more due to supply chain issues
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Residents of Speedway will soon see repairs to some of their roads, sidewalks, and storm drains. On Monday, the Speedway Town Council unanimously approved and awarded the Community Crossings Matching Grant bid to an area contractor, DC Construction Services, Inc. The grant allows funding for the...
cbs4indy.com
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
