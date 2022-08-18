ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in bar district near Ball State’s campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
MUNCIE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball …. High School Football. Putnam Co. deputy...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Semi driver dies in crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after semi crash on I-70 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police confirm that a semi driver is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound at Shadeland Avenue. ISP says no other cars were involved in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. We will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

