Stillwater, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Urban League of Greater OKC discusses back-to-school assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a lot going on in school hallways and classrooms. You have your friends, teachers, extracurriculars and more that can sometimes make it harder to focus on your school work. The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City wants to help. The Urban League's after-school tutoring...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersasc.com

$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building

A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19. The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.
EDMOND, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU

Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

64 years since Katz drug store sit-in changed history

OKLAHOMA CITY — Friday marked a turning point in Oklahoma City’s – and the nation’s – histories. Sixty-four years ago, a group of Black students and their teacher sat at an all-white lunch counter in an effort to change the world. Today’s activities are part of a four-day event to honor Clara Luper. Friday night, the Paseo Arts Gallery will host powerful conversations about the iconic moment and its lasting impact on the Black community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK

