Get to know Warren Harding’s Cayden Murphy: Big 22 Contender

By Ryan Allison
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 17th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

Included in our 2022 preseason contenders is:

Cayden Murphy
Warren Harding Offensive & Defensive Lineman

Warren G. Harding High School Football Schedule

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

The Big 22 winners will be announced during a special show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 on WKBN-TV. We will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

WTRF- 7News

Reno Saccoccia Ohio’s All-Time Wins Leader

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia became Ohio’s all-time high school football wins leader Friday win Big Red’s 21-0 win over Louisville. Now in his 40th season coach Saccoccia has 402 wins. He passes Jim France of Akron Coventry and Akron Manchester who had 401. Now 1-0 Big Red visits New Philadelphia next […]
