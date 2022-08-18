New look Coldwater Golf opens 2022 with win over Marshall

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal golf team kicked off the 2022 season Wednesday with a dual match versus Interstate 8 rival Marshall with nine holes of golf at the beautiful Coldwater Golf Club.Coldwater started off the new season with a victory as the Cardinals garnered the win thanks to Marshall not being able to field a full team. Rules state that in order to qualify for the team score, a team must submit four scores and Marshall only brought three golfers to the season opener.The lineup for head coach John Petzko is full of new faces as the Cardinals enter a bit of a rebuild after four seniors graduated from last year’s squad. While very inexperienced to start the season the Lady Cardinals are quick studies and have shown tremendous growth already in the early going.Leading the way for Coldwater in the win over Marshall was Hailey Price who fired a nine hole score of 54. Not far behind Price was her playing partner Violet Cunkle who fired a very respectable 56 to kick off the new campaign.Also adding to the Coldwater win was Karis Tom with a 69; Lily Roscoe with a 72; Claire Hawver with a 74; Drew Sharpley with a 76; Caley Stout with an 86; and Josephine Newmann with a score of 89 to round out the Cardinal effort.Coldwater will next see action on Friday when they head to their first invitational of the season as they will compete in the Western Invitational.