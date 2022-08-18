ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City councilmember reacts to new Airbnb screening tools to cut down on parties

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Qp87_0hLS6fGd00

PITTSBURGH — Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to cut down on parties and property damage.

The announcement by the company comes just a week before the Pittsburgh City Council heads back in session.

Councilman Bobby Wilson is proposing new rules for short-term rentals in the city and says the new tools will work well with Pittsburgh’s plans.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “I think it’s going to be important that it’s implemented. I think it’s a good complement with what we’re trying to do with the city as well.”

The company announced it will use factors like length of stay and past reviews to determine whether a user is “high risk.” If they are deemed “high risk,” they will be prevented from booking entire homes.

Wilson proposed the legislation shortly after the Easter Sunday mass shooting at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Two teenagers died and nine others were injured.

His plan would create a list of all short-term rentals in the city.

“One of the things is a sticker in the window. The other is to make sure that whatever rooms they claim that are on the property, that they are accounted for by an inspector,” Wilson said.

He has met with city officials including Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration to iron out the plan. He hopes it will benefit one group in particular.

“Public Safety. If they are arriving at that property, they can access your information. They’re going to give you a call if there’s a problem.”

City Council returns from recess next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge rejects Pittsburgh Public Schools' attempt to block new assessment formula

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County judge has rejected an attempt by Pittsburgh Public Schools to block a new assessment formula.The ruling clears the way for tax relief for thousands of homeowners and other property owners.Judge Alan Hertzberg ruled Friday that Pittsburgh Public Schools can't block the implementation of a new formula that could potentially reduce the assessments on thousands of properties while lowering their tax bills. The county is expected to release that formula soon. The school district has the right to appeal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WITF

From the WESA editors: How we’re covering the DeSantis visit to Pittsburgh

As we first reported last week, the Pittsburgh appearance planned by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for Friday evening presents a journalistic quandary. Ground rules imposed on the media by the event’s sponsor, conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, established a number of problematic conditions....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study

North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh business bankruptcies plunge in Q2

PITTSBURGH — Halfway through 2022, the year is on track to set a new low for commercial bankruptcy filings in western Pennsylvania, bypassing the 2021 record of 169. By the end of June, 68 western Pennsylvania businesses took the step, compared with 100 a year ago or 96 during the first half of 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
paydayreport.com

Seniors for Summer Lee & the Power of Multi-Generational Organizing

It was primary election night in Pittsburgh last May, and my high school classmate, Summer Lee, was narrowly edging out opponent Steve Irwin (who had more than $4.5 million in backing from AIPAC and its corporate allies) in her bid to become Pennsylvania’s first Black Congresswoman. The atmosphere was tense. Summer had a narrow 40-vote lead, and her supporters were on edge as the results came in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
124K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy