Man arrested for making 3 false bomb threat claims at courthouse
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he made three false bomb threat claims aimed at the courthouse. According to deputies, 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert made 911 calls on June 8 and twice on July 29 regarding threats made to the courthouse in Walhalla.
Suspect wanted following multiple incidents in Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect facing multiple charges for property crimes. Deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss, is wanted on charges from four separate incidences. The first incident happened in late July on Denny...
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation
WATCH: Suspect leads Simpsonville police on chase in stolen forklift
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
Who killed Tammy Zywicki? SC grad’s death remains unsolved 30 years later
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of a college student who grew up in Greenville. To this day, the case remains unsolved. Tammy Zywicki, who graduated from Eastside High School, vanished on Aug. 23, 1992 while driving back to Grinnell College...
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A spokesperson...
VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A total of 42 dogs were removed from the property.
Death of Tammy Zywicki remains unsolved
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
New technology coming to Greenville County courtrooms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Monday that they have begun testing new technology in courtrooms in Greenville County. Officials said the Technology Enhanced Courtroom (TEC) Project - which includes outfitting courtrooms with reliable internet, video conferencing, screen sharing, live streaming and digital evidence presentation - is coming to circuit and family court proceedings.
95-year-old crossing guard leaves retirement to return to work
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved school crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help students make it into the building safely. Mrs. Estella Williams is 95 years old and was a crossing guard at Westside High School for 25 years before she went into retirement. A...
Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
Greenville Co. Schools approves purchase of land
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Discussion over critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County with parents on both sides of the issue having a lot to say at a school board meeting on Monday. This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and...
