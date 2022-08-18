Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Aug. 19 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan is back as we embark on another high school football season in Northern Nevada. A busy week one didn’t disappoint!
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas’s Chris Smalley preparing to make big impact in freshman season at Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - He’s the only local scholarship player on Nevada’s defense. “Coming from Douglas, it means more to us Northern Nevada guys at our hometown college. It means so much to me,” freshman linebacker Chris Smalley said of his opportunity to compete for the Wolf Pack.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
KOLO TV Reno
Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teams of 20 paddlers get decked out in bright and colorful designs will race across the Sparks Marina to therhythmic pulse of a ceremonial drummer. The annual Dragon Boat Festival includes a health and wellness village, Asian Cultural Expo and performance stage, vendors, food trucks, artisan village and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Pfaadt Spins Gem in Aces 4-2 Win Over Bees
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Brandon Pfaadt’s seven shutout innings on the mound stymied the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-61) bats in a 4-2 Reno Aces (66-50) win Saturday night in front of 7,073 fans at Greater Nevada Field. In his first start at Greater Nevada Field, Brandon Pfaadt...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
No witnesses to Kiely Rodni leaving Tahoe party, officials say
"People aren't talking to us."
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Sierra Sun
Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
KOLO TV Reno
Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
2news.com
More Bears or More Cameras?
It was 4:30 a.m. last week when a bear knocked over a trashcan at a home on Daniel Drive in Southwest Reno. The entire thing was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. “I saw a bear,” said Karinn Kelly, the resident. “I thought at first it had to be a dog. I thought it had to be. There would not be a bear in this area."
FOX Reno
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh Exhibition now open until October 3rd
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is now home to an immersive art experience. “Beyond Van Gogh” takes visitors into over 300 pieces of the Dutch artist’s work. Now until October 3rd, the Reno-Sparks Convention Center will have this exhibit open seven days a week. The public can purchase tickets in 1-hour time slots starting at 10 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks responded to a burglary Thursday in which a large amount of money and a handgun were stolen. They say around 6:00 a.m., Sparks police responded to the 200 block of Greg Street for a report of a burglary that happened earlier. Police identified...
