Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Aug. 19 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan is back as we embark on another high school football season in Northern Nevada. A busy week one didn’t disappoint!
RENO, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
NEVADA STATE
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pfaadt Spins Gem in Aces 4-2 Win Over Bees

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Brandon Pfaadt’s seven shutout innings on the mound stymied the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-61) bats in a 4-2 Reno Aces (66-50) win Saturday night in front of 7,073 fans at Greater Nevada Field. In his first start at Greater Nevada Field, Brandon Pfaadt...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

More Bears or More Cameras?

It was 4:30 a.m. last week when a bear knocked over a trashcan at a home on Daniel Drive in Southwest Reno. The entire thing was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. “I saw a bear,” said Karinn Kelly, the resident. “I thought at first it had to be a dog. I thought it had to be. There would not be a bear in this area."
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Beyond Van Gogh Exhibition now open until October 3rd

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is now home to an immersive art experience. “Beyond Van Gogh” takes visitors into over 300 pieces of the Dutch artist’s work. Now until October 3rd, the Reno-Sparks Convention Center will have this exhibit open seven days a week. The public can purchase tickets in 1-hour time slots starting at 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks responded to a burglary Thursday in which a large amount of money and a handgun were stolen. They say around 6:00 a.m., Sparks police responded to the 200 block of Greg Street for a report of a burglary that happened earlier. Police identified...
SPARKS, NV

