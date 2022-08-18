Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
KSLTV
Updated: Search and rescue crews keep searching for missing woman after flash flood in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The search continued Sunday for a missing woman person after flood waters swept her away in Zion National Park Friday morning. The missing woman was identified as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona. “Our search is continuing. we have more than 20 search and rescue...
KSLTV
Historic WWII plane grounded in Utah finally ready to fly again
OGDEN, Utah — A World War II-era plane could fly home very soon after it was stranded in Utah for the last seven weeks. The plane made an emergency landing on Willard Bay in June. A mechanical failure forced the pilots to put it down in the water. It...
KSLTV
Group gathers to rally against Utah’s clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
