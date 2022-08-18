Read full article on original website
Crittenden Edges Caldwell for All A Classic Team Crown
Crittenden County edged Caldwell County by just two shots for the team title at the 2022 2nd Region All A Classic golf tournament on Saturday. The Rockets had a team total of 357 while the Tigers’ top four golfers totaled 359. The regional was played Saturday at Deer Lakes...
VIDEO – Gabby Ault Wins the Christian County XC Opener
Watch a condensed version of the girls’ 5K race at the Christian County Cross Country Opener Saturday. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault ran away from the field to take the win.
Trigg County Drops Matches at Summer Slam
While it was a tough weekend trip, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats got some valuable experience on the volleyball court against some top level competition. Trigg County made the trip to Owensboro to take part in the Apollo Summer Slam. The Lady Wildcats had a tough pool to contend with...
Conlee Lindsey’s ‘A’ Game Runs Away With Regional (w/PHOTOS)
After seeing medalist honors in the 2nd Region All A Classic golf tournament slip away on the 18th hole last season, Conlee Lindsey wasn’t taking any chances this year. On a day when the course was difficult and scores were high, the University Heights Academy sophomore fired a 2-over-par 74 to claim the regional championship at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem.
Travis Perry’s 74 Takes All A Regional (w/PHOTOS)
Travis Perry is well known for putting up big numbers on the basketball court. He’s also shown he can shoot low numbers on the golf course. The Lyon County junior fired a 2-over-par 74 on Saturday to claim medalist honors in the 2nd Region All A Classic golf tournament, which was played at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem.
Todd Central Sweeps Way to First Ever All A Regional Volleyball Title
After being so close to several big wins over the past couple of seasons, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels finally shattered that “glass ceiling” Saturday. The Lady Rebels swept their way to their first ever 4th Region All A Classic volleyball championship, finishing the day with a hard-earned win over Clinton County, the team that prevented the Lady Rebels from accomplishing this task last season.
Hoptown Picks Up First Win by Rolling Past Logan County
After being shutout for their first three matches of the season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers got their offense going Saturday. The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season by running past Logan County 6-1. Laney Wilson led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring the hat trick...
Crain’s Top-5 Finish Leads Lady Wildcats in Opening Run
Fatu Crain’s fifth-place finish led the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team Saturday at the Christian County season opener in Hopkinsville. The junior ran a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. The junior ran a time of 23:14 seconds. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault won the race in 20:52.
Lady Warriors Keep Rolling with Sweep of Foundation Christian
After coming off a hard-fought five set win over Caldwell County Thursday night in one of the biggest wins since Heritage Christian began KHSAA competition in 2021, you could have understood if the Lady Warriors might have had a letdown on the volleyball court Friday night. However, that was far from the case.
Strong Debut by Meg Lubas Helps Lady Falcons Win Season Opener
Meg Lubas crossed the finish line in second place in her first career cross country meet and helped the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons win the Christian County Season Opener cross country race Saturday in Hopkinsville. The Lady Falcon eighth grader covered the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes and 51 seconds...
Lady Falcons Top Northeast, John Overton at Border Battle
The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team evened its record at 3-3 with a pair of victories on Saturday at the Border Battle in Clarksville. The Lady Falcons snapped a three-game slide with a 3-1 win over Northeast before holding on for a 3-2 result over John Overton in the day’s second match.
Max’s Moment – UHA Boys Clinch 2nd-Region All ‘A’ Soccer Title
After UHA and Caldwell County couldn’t be separated over 80 minutes, it took ten nerve-shredding attempts from the PK spot to give the Blazers a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s 2nd-Region All ‘A’ championship at Givens Field. Blazer goalkeeper Quinton Quarles came through with four saves in...
Lady Rebels Make Some History with All A Regional Title
With their win in the 4th Region All A volleyball championship match Saturday, there was some history made by the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels swept all three matches on their way to winning the title at Russellville High School. In addition to being the first title...
Blaszkowski’s Hat Trick Powers Falcons’ Win Over Fort Knox
Aidan Blaszkowski netted a hat trick and provided an assist to lead the Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team to its first win of the season on Saturday. After opening the season with a loss to 8th-District rivals UHA, the Falcons even their record ahead of a trip to face Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions on Thursday.
Hoptown Offense a No-Show in Loss at Ballard (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville opened the football season with a loss to 6A Ballard for the second season in a row on Friday, and just as they did last season at the Stadium of Champions, the Tigers struggled to move the ball against a swarming Bruin defense in a 22-0 defeat. Hoptown’s Daisjaun...
Foster, Shouse Lead Blazer Golfers at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Wade Foster and Luke Shouse went lowest for the UHA boys’ golf team at a quad-match with Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course. Both Foster and Shouse finished with a 42, eight shots back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st...
Fort Campbell Volleyball Shuts Out Trigg for First Win
The Fort Campbell volleyball team may have been happy to see Trigg County’s bus pull in on Thursday, with the Lady Falcons’ only two victories last season coming against the Lady Wildcats. If the Lady Falcons weren’t happy when Trigg arrived, they were undoubtedly in a good mood...
Colonels’ Hunt Takes Top Spot at Western Hills Quad-Match (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County boys’ golf team hosted UHA, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course, with the Colonels’ Landon Hunt going lowest to take 1st place. Hunt fired a 34, topping Hopkinsville’s Andrew Riggs by four strokes. Andrew Fincham and Talan Ezell both...
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012
The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
Colonels Make It Three Straight With Win at Russellville
It’s amazing what a difference it makes on the soccer field when the ball begins to find the net. After only scoring 11 goals all of last season, the Christian County Colonels have now scored 16 in less than two weeks of the 2022 season. The latest six came Thursday night as the Colonels rolled past Russellville 6-0.
