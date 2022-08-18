ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Mud, Sweat and Cheers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district. Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville. The Cubs have only eight starters returning...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
PARAMUS, NJ
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,217

Reece Homes much loved "Annie" plan comes to Greenbrier! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is packed full of amenities! Homes entryway opens to bedrooms, full bathroom, and study! Living and dining area showcases abundant natural light and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and custom design features! Reece Homes signature mudroom features a built in study nook, adjacent to homes game room! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and master bathroom features split double vanities, large garden tub, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower! Master bath opens to a walk-in closet, which also connects to homes laundry room. Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Design features include; Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, Shiplap Accents, Champagne Bronze Hardware, Vaulted Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry and Gas Cooktop along with GE Stainless Steel Appliances!
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus

NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
NORMANGEE, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
PARAMUS, NJ
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak. Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

