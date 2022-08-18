Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
KBTX.com
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
KBTX.com
Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
KBTX.com
Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
KBTX.com
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
Blue Bell Ice Cream is just the start in artsy, barbecue-loving Brenham
About halfway between Houston and Austin lies the home of Blue Bell Ice Cream: Brenham. It’s where the frozen stuff — and a favorite of all Texans — began in 1907. You should definitely swing by the Blue Bell Creamery and production facility while you’re there and grab a scoop or two, but there’s also more to love about Brenham.
KBTX.com
Mud, Sweat and Cheers
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district. Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville. The Cubs have only eight starters returning...
KBTX.com
Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,217
Reece Homes much loved "Annie" plan comes to Greenbrier! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is packed full of amenities! Homes entryway opens to bedrooms, full bathroom, and study! Living and dining area showcases abundant natural light and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and custom design features! Reece Homes signature mudroom features a built in study nook, adjacent to homes game room! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and master bathroom features split double vanities, large garden tub, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower! Master bath opens to a walk-in closet, which also connects to homes laundry room. Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Design features include; Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, Shiplap Accents, Champagne Bronze Hardware, Vaulted Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry and Gas Cooktop along with GE Stainless Steel Appliances!
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
KBTX.com
Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak. Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for...
