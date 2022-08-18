ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

FOX 2

Four Missourians in USA Mullet Competiton

ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

MDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairies

Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Teen is This Year’s State Fair Queen

A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. Part of the contest included her giving a speech called “Making Lemonade: When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”. In 2020, when Scotland County did not have a traditional fair, Kigar...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
960 The Ref

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
tncontentexchange.com

The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill

The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
WYATT, MO
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri

There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, MO

