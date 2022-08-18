Read full article on original website
ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
MDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairies
Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Missourinet
When life handed Missouri State Fair Queen lemons, she made lemonade (AUDIO)
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. What does it take to clinch the title of Missouri State Fair queen? The competition includes an interview, a talent or speech and an evening gown round. Kigar delivered a speech called...
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Teen is This Year’s State Fair Queen
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. Part of the contest included her giving a speech called “Making Lemonade: When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”. In 2020, when Scotland County did not have a traditional fair, Kigar...
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion
A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri
There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.
